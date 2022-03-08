Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $50.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41.

