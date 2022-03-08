Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CARA. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $10.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

