Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group traded as low as $28.99 and last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 106540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

