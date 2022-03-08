Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 239,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiuzi during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Jiuzi during the second quarter worth $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiuzi during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiuzi during the second quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JZXN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Jiuzi has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

