John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 31st

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.178 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has raised its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating ) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust (Get Rating)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.