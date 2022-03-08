John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 31st

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.178 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust has raised its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years.
Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.23.
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust (Get Rating)
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
