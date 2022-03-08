John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:JHI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. 94 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,177. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter worth $262,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 68,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter worth $350,000. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

