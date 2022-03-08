John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 160.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

TSLA stock traded up $25.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $829.89. 1,155,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,723,342. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $833.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $946.74 and its 200 day moving average is $928.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total transaction of $167,803,771.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,538,672 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.