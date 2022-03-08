John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Reduces Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.29% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJUL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 129.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BJUL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,880. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.51. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

