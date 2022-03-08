John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Trims Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,103. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.93.

