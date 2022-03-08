John W. Kett Acquires 5,000 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stock

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IAA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. 110,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,036. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in IAA by 2,284,451.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,003 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in IAA by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,775,000 after purchasing an additional 956,784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IAA during the third quarter valued at about $29,448,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,553,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in IAA by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,294,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,475,000 after purchasing an additional 406,111 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

