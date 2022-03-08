Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,514,000 after acquiring an additional 348,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $535,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $171.37. The company had a trading volume of 651,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,737. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
