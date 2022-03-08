JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$60.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.85.

EMA traded down C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 94,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,959. The stock has a market cap of C$16.12 billion and a PE ratio of 31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Emera has a one year low of C$52.01 and a one year high of C$63.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$60.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.50.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

