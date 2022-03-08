JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) to Neutral

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Passage Bio stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $152.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 369,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $2,000,522.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866 in the last ninety days. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

