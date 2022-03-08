JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.24

Shares of JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 1088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

