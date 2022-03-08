Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.62) to GBX 228 ($2.99) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFHHF opened at $2.65 on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.