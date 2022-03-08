Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.35

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.35 and last traded at $86.58, with a volume of 315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.77.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -265.52%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $40,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $221,248 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

