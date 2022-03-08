Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

KRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $161.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $829,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,684 shares of company stock worth $3,570,854. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

