Katalyo Trading Down 22.1% This Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $686,789.34 and approximately $70,683.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.21 or 0.06638193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,885.96 or 1.00082024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

