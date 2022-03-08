Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,589,000 after purchasing an additional 162,633 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.35. 138,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,899. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $58.11 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.