Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 112,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.35. 138,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,899. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $58.11 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

