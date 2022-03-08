Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$10.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.06.

KEL traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.75. 491,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$6.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.62.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

