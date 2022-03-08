Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,183 shares of company stock worth $9,834,387. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.60 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

