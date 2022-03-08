Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.14. 38,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.16 and a 200 day moving average of $179.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,387. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

