Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,946,900 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 5,331,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 306.0 days.

KCDMF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

