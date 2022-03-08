Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

KMI opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.