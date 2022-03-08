Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

KINS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $53.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

KINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

