Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Short Interest Update

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,293,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 240,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KWAC opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16. Kingswood Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

