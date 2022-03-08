Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded up $6.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,097. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.96. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day moving average is $194.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.