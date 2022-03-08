Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $34,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 80.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,281,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after acquiring an additional 570,427 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,439,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KL remained flat at $$38.92 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

