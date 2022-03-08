Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiromic BioPharma.

Shares of NASDAQ KRBP opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Kiromic BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

