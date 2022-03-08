Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiromic BioPharma.
Shares of NASDAQ KRBP opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Kiromic BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $12.12.
Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.