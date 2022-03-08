Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.90 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($16.20) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.00) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.04) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klöckner & Co SE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.96 ($14.08).

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €11.61 ($12.62) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.53. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €8.48 ($9.21) and a 52 week high of €13.49 ($14.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.83.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

