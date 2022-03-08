KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Update

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Max Bouthillette sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $46,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $97,045 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 58.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 31,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,354. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.56) earnings per share.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

