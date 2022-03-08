Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.84 billion-$19.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.20 billion.

KSS stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.54. 128,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,892. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,284 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

