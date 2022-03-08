Komodo Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $61.06 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.92 or 0.00321781 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00073798 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00091244 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002706 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004904 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,589,550 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

