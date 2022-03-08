Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 31.8% in February

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADRNY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.17) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

