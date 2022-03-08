Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 31.8% in February

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ADRNY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.17) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.