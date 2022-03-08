Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 3.96% of Heritage Global worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

HGBL opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.