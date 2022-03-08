Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AutoZone by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $161,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,860.30 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,213.79 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,964.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,837.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 110.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,445 shares of company stock valued at $18,991,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.