Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,533 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,111,000 after acquiring an additional 117,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,270,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58,774 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

