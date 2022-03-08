Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,411 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

V stock opened at $190.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.32. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.04 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $365.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

