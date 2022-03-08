Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KUBTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kubota has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,237. Kubota has a 12 month low of $85.20 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.95 and its 200 day moving average is $105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

