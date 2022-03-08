KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. KVH Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

