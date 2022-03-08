KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. KVH Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of KVHI stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
KVH Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
