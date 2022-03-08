KWESST Micro Systems’ (KWEMF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KWESST Micro Systems (OTC:KWEMF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of KWEMF opened at $0.33 on Friday. KWESST Micro Systems has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

About KWESST Micro Systems (Get Rating)

KWESST Micro Systems, Inc provides defense and security services. It engages in advancing the modern networked capability of soldiers and responders, including the networked Soldier Systems mission of NATO and its allies, with niche applications that make a critical difference to safety and effectiveness.

