L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $291.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LHX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.73.

LHX opened at $270.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.40. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $186.20 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

