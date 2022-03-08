Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $497.26 and last traded at $498.37, with a volume of 61783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $525.78.

Specifically, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $616.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

