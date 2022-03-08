Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 164.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Landstar System by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $188.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.34.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.