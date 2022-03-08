Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Short Interest Update

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LSTR traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $147.24 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.34.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

