Laurentian Bank of Canada to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Cormark currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.40.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$41.41 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$36.54 and a 12-month high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.68.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.22%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

