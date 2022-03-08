Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Update

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of LAZ opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. Lazard has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after buying an additional 736,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after buying an additional 547,737 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,944,000 after buying an additional 307,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 756,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 290,969 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

