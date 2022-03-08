LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,160 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of LegalZoom.com worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $549,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $221,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389.

LZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

LZ stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

LegalZoom.com Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

