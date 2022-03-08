Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $41.75 on Monday. Linamar has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $72.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

